Ukraine extends martial law for another 90 days

Xinhua) 13:22, November 09, 2023

KIEV, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- The Ukrainian parliament on Wednesday voted to extend the current martial law in the country, which is due to expire on Nov. 16, for another 90 days, lawmaker Oleksii Honcharenko said.

The legislation to extend the martial law was endorsed by 329 votes, with a required minimum of 226, Honcharenko wrote on Telegram.

The lawmakers also approved a separate bill on extending the general mobilization of the population till Feb. 14, 2024.

The Ukrainian parliament imposed martial law in the wake of the conflict with Russia on Feb. 24 in 2022, and has extended it nine times since then.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)