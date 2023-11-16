China's non-financial ODI up 17.3 pct in first 10 months

Xinhua) 17:55, November 16, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- China's non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) increased 17.3 percent year on year to 736.2 billion yuan in the first 10 months of the year, official data showed Thursday.

In U.S. dollar terms, the ODI stood at 104.74 billion U.S. dollars in the period, up 11 percent from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

