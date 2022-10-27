China's non-financial ODI up 8.5 pct in Jan-Sept

Xinhua) 16:32, October 27, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) reached 567.19 billion yuan in the first nine months of the year, up 8.5 percent year on year, official data showed Thursday.

In U.S. dollar terms, the ODI rose 6.3 percent from a year ago to 85.85 billion dollars, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

