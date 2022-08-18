China's non-financial ODI up 4.4 pct in Jan.-July

Xinhua) 16:34, August 18, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) reached 424.28 billion yuan in the first seven months of the year, up 4.4 percent year on year, official data showed Thursday.

In U.S. dollar terms, the ODI rose 3.6 percent from a year ago to 65.06 billion dollars, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)