Home>>
China's non-financial ODI up 4.4 pct in Jan.-July
(Xinhua) 16:34, August 18, 2022
BEIJING, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) reached 424.28 billion yuan in the first seven months of the year, up 4.4 percent year on year, official data showed Thursday.
In U.S. dollar terms, the ODI rose 3.6 percent from a year ago to 65.06 billion dollars, according to the Ministry of Commerce.
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's outbound direct investment tops 930 bln yuan in 2021
- China's non-financial outbound direct investment down 5.2 pct in Jan.-Sept.
- Infographics: China ranks first globally in outbound direct investment in 2020
- China ranks first globally in ODI in 2020: report
- China's non-financial ODI down 3.2 pct in Jan.-Oct.
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.