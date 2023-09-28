China's ODI value in 2022 second-highest worldwide

Xinhua) 15:10, September 28, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's outbound direct investment (ODI) value in 2022 came in second in the world at 163.12 billion U.S. dollars, accounting for over 10 percent of the global total for seven years in a row, official data showed Thursday.

By the end of last year, the country's ODI amounted to 2.75 trillion dollars, maintaining its position among the top three globally for six consecutive years, according to a report jointly released by the Ministry of Commerce, the National Bureau of Statistics and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

Last year, ODI went to a wide range of industries, the data showed. Sectors including leasing and commercial services, manufacturing, finance, wholesale and retail, mining and transportation each saw total investment top 10 billion dollars.

By the end of 2022, investors from the Chinese mainland had set up 47,000 companies in 190 countries and regions across six continents, 16,000 of which are in Belt and Road partner countries, according to the report.

China's ODI has contributed to the economic development of the host countries and regions. China-invested firms overseas employed nearly 2.5 million foreign staffers by the end of last year, and paid 75 billion dollars in taxes in their localities in 2022, the data revealed. Sales revenue of non-financial firms operating overseas rose 14.4 percent to 3.5 trillion dollars last year.

