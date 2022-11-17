China's non-financial ODI up 10.3 pct in Jan.-Oct.

Xinhua) 16:55, November 17, 2022

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 16, 2022 shows a comprehensive inspection train running on the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway trial section to conduct inspection in Bandung, Indonesia. (Photo by Jiao Hongtao/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) reached 627.4 billion yuan in the first 10 months of 2022, up 10.3 percent year on year, official data showed Thursday.

In U.S. dollar terms, the ODI rose 7.3 percent from last year to 94.36 billion dollars, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

Outbound leasing and business services investment rose 22.2 percent compared with the same period of last year to reach 32.08 billion U.S. dollars this year.

Investment in multiple fields, including manufacturing, wholesale and retail, and construction, registered growth.

In the first 10 months, non-financial direct investment in countries along the Belt and Road increased 6.7 percent year on year to 17.25 billion U.S. dollars, accounting for 18.3 percent of the total ODI during the period.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)