China's cross-border capital flows more balanced in October

Xinhua) 19:44, November 15, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's cross-border capital flows became more balanced in October, with net inflows under trade in goods up 52 percent from September, data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) showed Wednesday.

"China's foreign trade showed strong resilience last month, and the net inflows under trade in goods maintained a high level, which continued to play an important role in stabilizing cross-border capital flows," said Wang Chunying, deputy director and spokesperson of the SAFE.

Foreign investment in the domestic bond market continued to rise in October, following a net increase in September, SAFE data showed.

"The continuous recovery of the domestic economy has further enhanced the confidence of foreign investors in renminbi assets," Wang said.

With the continuous improvement of the internal and external environment, China's foreign exchange market and cross-border capital flows are expected to remain stable in the future, Wang added.

