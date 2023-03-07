Languages

China to improve regulatory mechanism on state-owned financial capital

(Xinhua) 17:00, March 07, 2023

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China will improve the regulatory mechanism on state-owned financial capital, according to a plan on reforming State Council institutions submitted Tuesday to the national legislature for deliberation.

