China to improve regulatory mechanism on state-owned financial capital
(Xinhua) 17:00, March 07, 2023
BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China will improve the regulatory mechanism on state-owned financial capital, according to a plan on reforming State Council institutions submitted Tuesday to the national legislature for deliberation.
