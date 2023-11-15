Xi's article on enhancing ecological conservation to be published

November 15, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- An article on handling important relationships in the enhancement of ecological conservation by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, will be published on Thursday.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's 22nd issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

To promote ecological conservation further, the article urges efforts to handle a series of major relationships in an appropriate manner.

It stresses the need to properly address the relationship between high-quality development and high-level protection.

High-level protection will help China create new driving forces and new strengths for development continuously, and build a green, low-carbon and circular economy, which will effectively reduce the resource and environmental costs of development, and boost the potential and sustainability of its development continuously, according to the article.

It underlines the importance of correctly handling the relationship between tackling major challenges and coordinating governance.

Systems thinking must be applied. Effective measures are needed to address prominent ecological and environmental issues. And it is imperative that government departments and different regions collaborate on the establishment of goals, on the control of different types and sources of pollution, and on the formulation of policies, the article notes.

On the relationship between natural recovery and human-assisted restoration, the article says that different measures should be taken to deal with different local conditions at different times to find the best solution for ecological conservation and restoration.

Expounding on the relationship between external constraints and internal driving forces, the article says it is important to allow internal motivating power to stimulate all of society to participate in ecological conservation and environmental protection work.

It elaborates on the relationship between China's "dual carbon" commitments and its self-determined actions. It says that China has been steadfast in adhering to its commitments, but the path to achieving its goals and the manner, pace and intensity of efforts to achieve them should and must be determined by the country itself, rather than being swayed by others.

China should also accelerate its planning and construction of a new energy system, improve its industrial structure, and take a more active role in global climate governance, the article notes.

