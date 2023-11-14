Xi leaves for China-U.S. summit, 30th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting

Xinhua) 19:39, November 14, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping left Beijing on Tuesday for a China-U.S. summit meeting and the 30th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in San Francisco at the invitation of U.S. President Joe Biden.

Xi's entourage includes Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, and Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and foreign minister.

