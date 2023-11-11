Letter from Xi read at Philadelphia Orchestra anniversary concert

Xinhua) 10:17, November 11, 2023

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, reads a letter from Chinese President Xi Jinping, which had been written in reply to a letter from Matias Tarnopolsky, president and CEO of the Philadelphia Orchestra, while attending a special 50th anniversary concert celebrating the Philadelphia Orchestra's 1973 visit to China in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- A special 50th anniversary concert was held in Beijing on Friday celebrating the Philadelphia Orchestra's 1973 visit to China, with a letter from Chinese President Xi Jinping read out at the event.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and also head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, read the letter, which had been written in reply to a letter from Matias Tarnopolsky, president and CEO of the orchestra.

Li said that Xi's reply fully reflects the great importance he attaches to deepening people-to-people and cultural exchanges between China and the United States, and his high expectations for expanding all-round cultural exchanges and cooperation between the two countries.

Cultural exchange is a lasting and essential factor to strengthen people-to-people bonds and cement the public support for China-U.S. ties, Li said.

"China is willing to work with cultural institutions and artists from all over the world, including the United States, to jointly implement the Global Civilization Initiative and strengthen exchanges based on the common love for art," he said.

"It is hoped that friends from the cultural and art communities of China and the United States will join hands and contribute to promoting mutual understanding and friendship between the Chinese and American people," Li added.

The concert included performances by the Philadelphia Orchestra, the China National Symphony Orchestra and the Asian Performing Arts Council.

It was sponsored by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, and supported by the China International Culture Association, the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and the U.S. Department of State.

