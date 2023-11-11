Xi replies to letter from Philadelphia Orchestra CEO

Xinhua) 09:51, November 11, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has replied to a letter from Matias Tarnopolsky, president and CEO of the Philadelphia Orchestra, the first American orchestra to perform in China after the founding of the People's Republic of China.

Xi said it is a pleasure to learn that the Philadelphia Orchestra will visit China in November for the 13th time and join the Chinese side to celebrate the orchestra's China tour in September 1973 with musical performances and activities and renew the 50-year musical friendship between the orchestra and the Chinese people.

Half a century ago, the orchestra's historic China tour marked a thaw in China-U.S. cultural exchange, which was a very important part in the normalization of the two countries' diplomatic relations. Since then, the orchestra visited China 12 times as an active cultural envoy, playing an instrumental role in strengthening China-U.S. ties, Xi said.

The special concert presented by the orchestra and the China National Symphony Orchestra alongside vocalists from various countries will become cherished memory and go down in history, Xi said.

Xi said he hopes the orchestra and artists from China, the United States and across the world will continue the efforts to strengthen people-to-people ties between China and the United States and spread friendship among peoples of the world.

Tarnopolsky recently wrote to Xi, reviewing the history of the orchestra's ties with China and introducing the activities to be held in China in November to commemorate the 50th anniversary of its first China tour in 1973.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Sheng Chuyi)