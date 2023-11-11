Home>>
Xi to travel to U.S. for China-U.S. summit, 30th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting
(Xinhua) 10:27, November 11, 2023
BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Friday that at the invitation of U.S. President Joe Biden, President Xi Jinping will be in San Francisco from Nov. 14 to 17 for a China-U.S. summit meeting and the 30th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting.
