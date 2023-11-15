Bowen@APEC | Xi-Biden meeting due to take place in San Francisco

(People's Daily App) 11:16, November 15, 2023

At the invitation of US President Joe Biden, President Xi Jinping will be in San Francisco from November 14 to 17 for a China-US summit meeting and the 30th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting. People's Daily reporter Li Bowen is currently in San Francisco to cover the upcoming events.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)