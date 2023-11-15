Chinese-rehabilitated avenue in DR Congo opens to traffic

Xinhua) 09:19, November 15, 2023

KINSHASA, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- An avenue in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), newly rehabilitated by Chinese companies, opened to traffic on Monday.

DRC President Felix Tshisekedi, who cut the ribbon for the rehabilitation project on Nzolana Avenue, commended the high-quality work carried out by the Chinese companies involved.

Financed by Sino Congolaise des Mines (SICOMINES), a joint venture between the DRC state mining company Gecamines and a group of Chinese companies, the Nzolana Avenue rehabilitation project was carried out by China Railway No. 8 Engineering Group.

This road, now accessible, will improve the flow of traffic in this part of Kinshasa, a megacity that suffers from traffic congestion.

According to Lu Heyou, general director of China Railway Resources Group, the opening of this avenue constitutes an important fruit of China-DRC cooperation, noting that the Chinese side will continue to promote the construction of effective infrastructure projects, and further contribute to the DRC's socio-economic development.

