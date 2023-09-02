Home>>
Beninese president lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes in Beijing
(Xinhua) 11:01, September 02, 2023
President of the Republic of Benin Patrice Athanase Guillaume Talon lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Kou Jie)
