Beninese president lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes in Beijing

Xinhua) 11:01, September 02, 2023

President of the Republic of Benin Patrice Athanase Guillaume Talon lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

