China-aided riverside green development project expected to improve living environment of Addis Ababa

Xinhua) 10:40, September 18, 2023

This photo taken on Sept. 16, 2023 shows a view of a science museum in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. As an integral part of the Ethiopian government's city beautification agenda, the China-aided Addis Ababa riverside green development project is expected to greatly improve the surrounding living environment of Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, with important social, tourism and commercial value. (Xinhua/Wang Ping)

Children have a fun time at a playground in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Sept. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Ping)

This photo taken on Sept. 16, 2023 shows a view of a dome theater in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. (Xinhua/Wang Ping)

This photo taken on Sept. 16, 2023 shows pedestrians in the Friendship Square in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. (Xinhua/Wang Ping)

This photo taken on Sept. 16, 2023 shows a view of a dome theater in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. (Xinhua/Wang Ping)

This photo taken on Sept. 16, 2023 shows a view of a science museum in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. (Xinhua/Wang Ping)

This photo taken on Sept. 16, 2023 shows a view of the Friendship Square in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. (Xinhua/Wang Ping)

This photo taken on Sept. 16, 2023 shows pedestrians in the Friendship Square in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. (Xinhua/Wang Ping)

This photo taken on Sept. 16, 2023 shows a view of the Friendship Square in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. (Xinhua/Wang Ping)

Children have a fun time at a playground in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Sept. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Ping)

