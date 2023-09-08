Home>>
Ethiopian girl shows you behind Chinese leading design firm in Africa
By Liu Ning, Wang Yuran, Zhang Wenjie, Kou Jie (People's Daily Online) 15:33, September 08, 2023
Spend an immersive day with Mistere, an Ethiopian woman employed at the Fuzhou Survey & Design Institute within the Ethiopian regional headquarters of the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC). Discover the grand architectural design projects currently underway in Ethiopia and delve into the daily routines of their designers.
