China, Ethiopia collaborate to create East Africa's largest urban park

It took China Communications Constructions Co., Ltd.(CCCC) just one year to transform a garbage dump in the heart of Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa into a beautiful park, which has opened up green spaces in a city that was increasingly grasping for a clean environment. A new urban landmark in Ethiopia, Friendship Square, is now the largest urban park in East Africa. The park (Phase I) spans 28 hectares, with various recreational facilities and a gorgeous view of green landscapes to offer the residents.

Friendship Square was named to commemorate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Ethiopia and China, which coincided with the park's completion. The park symbolizes the friendship between the Ethiopian and Chinese people.

Watch the video and spend a leisurely afternoon at the park with Zeyede Tesfaye, an Ethiopian who has been working at CCCC for 23 years.

