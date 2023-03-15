China supports Ethiopia's efforts to achieve national peace, development: special envoy

ADDIS ABABA, March 15 (Xinhua) -- China supports the efforts of the Ethiopian government and people to achieve national peace, unity and development, said Xue Bing, special envoy for the Horn of Africa Affairs of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The special envoy, while addressing members of the press here Tuesday, said the basic public services and humanitarian aid have resumed gradually, and the preparation for the interim administration in the Tigray region made positive progress.

The special envoy said Ethiopia has entered a new stage with a hope for peace and a focus on development. He said as Ethiopia's good brother, friend, and partner, China is sincerely pleased about the progress and extended congratulations.

China always believes that the Tigray conflict is the domestic affairs of Ethiopia and should be resolved by the Ethiopian people themselves through negotiation and dialogue, Xue said, stressing that the peace progress in Ethiopia demonstrates that the Ethiopian people have the wisdom and ability to independently resolve their internal differences through negotiation and dialogue.

The peace progress in Ethiopia shows African people solving African problems in African ways is the sure path toward the settlement of the complex issues of the region, he said.

Noting that China always respects Ethiopia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, he said China supports the efforts of the Ethiopian government and people to achieve national peace, unity and development.

He said China opposes interference in other countries' sovereignty and domestic affairs in the name of humanitarianism and human rights.

At the beginning of 2022, China proposed the Outlook on Peace and Development in the Horn of Africa, which envisages supporting countries in the region in seeking strength through unity and achieving prosperity and stability.

Xue said China supported the convening of the inaugural Horn of Africa Peace Conference, and made positive contributions to building consensus among all parties and promoting peace and development in the region.

China has provided multiple batches of food, vaccines and other humanitarian supplies to Ethiopia to help ease the difficulties of people in conflict-affected areas, said Xue, affirming that China will continue to do so and will actively participate in the reconstruction of conflict-affected areas.

The special envoy also reiterated China's call on the international community to increase humanitarian assistance to Ethiopia, lift unilateral sanctions on Ethiopia, and support the reconstruction and economic and social development of the relevant regions with concrete actions to help Ethiopia to achieve lasting peace, development and prosperity.

Ethiopia, Africa's second most populous nation, has seen a devastating conflict between government-allied troops and forces loyal to the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) since November 2020, which left thousands of people dead and millions more in urgent need of humanitarian assistance. The Ethiopian government and the TPLF on Nov. 2, 2022, signed a cessation of hostilities agreement to end the conflict.

