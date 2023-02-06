Ethiopian gov't to send funds to conflict-affected Tigray region

Xinhua) 08:45, February 06, 2023

ADDIS ABABA, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- The Ethiopian government said that it will send 5 billion birrs (about 93 million U.S. dollars) to Mekele, the capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region, as it has begun restoring banking services to the conflict-affected region.

The National Bank of Ethiopia will send 5 billion birrs to Mekele starting Monday, the state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate on Saturday quoted Redwan Hussein, National Security Advisor to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, as saying.

Ahmed on Friday met with leaders of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) for the first time since the two-year conflict ended late last year with a peace deal.

The second most populous nation in Africa has seen a devastating conflict between government-allied troops and forces loyal to the TPLF since November 2020, which left thousands dead and millions in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.

