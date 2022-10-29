Ethiopia condemns "irresponsible" allegations of atrocities by western entities

ADDIS ABABA, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Ethiopian government on Friday warned some western entities over "irresponsible" allegations of atrocities.

The Ethiopian Government Communication Service in a statement condemned irresponsible allegations of atrocities "for sinister political agenda."

"The government of Ethiopia can no longer tolerate the defamatory falsehood being spread against Ethiopia by various western entities," the statement read.

Describing the allegations as "shameful", the Ethiopian government said such institutions parrot the rebel Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) 's irresponsible propaganda.

"It is regrettable that few institutions of repute could not resist joining this orchestrated campaign against Ethiopia. Some might be fooled into believing this defamation against Ethiopia. Some share the intention of using these allegations to force Ethiopia into submission," the statement read.

It said such western entities are mistaken that by making such outrageous allegations they could intimidate the government of Ethiopia to change course in its defensive measures against the TPLF.

"Some western officials openly admit that they pushed such rhetoric because Ethiopia refused to succumb to their instructions," the Ethiopian government said.

It, however, underscored that the "bandwagon of accusations and slander" does not change facts on the ground.

The Ethiopian government further acknowledged that some venerable organizations and well-meaning actors could be unwitting participants in this campaign. "It is very irresponsible and shameful that allegations of the most reprehensible and the gravest of all crimes are being made for political ends," it said.

The Ethiopian government further emphasized that the situation has forced it "to weigh its options and consider its relations with some states and entities that are making unsubstantiated and politically motivated accusations of such gravity against the country."

Meanwhile, the Ethiopian government underscored its commitment to the ongoing African Union (AU)-convened peace talks to end the conflict in northern Ethiopia.

Noting its determination to end the conflict peacefully and durably, the Ethiopian government said it is equally committed to ensuring accountability for violations of human rights and humanitarian law arising out of the conflict.

