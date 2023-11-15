Egypt to send additional 650 tons of food aid to Gaza

Xinhua) 09:08, November 15, 2023

CAIRO, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi on Tuesday directed the Egyptian government to provide the Gaza Strip with an additional 650 tons of food aid.

The aid is part of Egypt's continued efforts to support the people of Gaza at all levels, the Egyptian Presidency said in a statement.

As of Nov. 10, Egypt had delivered 6,944 tons of food, medical, and humanitarian aid to Gaza since the conflict between Hamas and Israel started on Oct. 7, according to the Egyptian Red Crescent.

Earlier in the day, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) announced it had received 155 aid trucks from the Egyptian Red Crescent on Monday.

The PRCS revealed that 1,135 aid trucks had entered Gaza since the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, the only lifeline to Gaza, was opened for aid delivery on Oct. 21, after Israel placed the strip, home to some 2.3 million people, under a complete blockade.

Israel launched a massive attack on Gaza in retaliation for the surprise strike led by Hamas on Oct. 7, in which Hamas killed about 1,200 people in Israel and took more than 200 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

The ongoing conflict, raging into the second month, has killed over 11,500 Palestinians in the coastal enclave, said the Hamas-run Health Ministry.

