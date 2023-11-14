We Are China

Endangered corsac fox photographed in snow

Ecns.cn) 15:42, November 14, 2023

An endangered corsac fox is spotted in snowfield, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region recently. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Dong)

The fox was captured searching for winter food on a vast white snowfield.

