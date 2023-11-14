Home>>
Endangered corsac fox photographed in snow
(Ecns.cn) 15:42, November 14, 2023
An endangered corsac fox is spotted in snowfield, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region recently. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Dong)
The fox was captured searching for winter food on a vast white snowfield.
An endangered corsac fox searches for food in snowfield, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region recently. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Dong)
An endangered corsac fox is spotted in snowfield, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region recently. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Dong)
An endangered corsac fox searches for food in snowfield, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region recently. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Dong)
An endangered corsac fox buries food in snowfield, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Dong)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Red fox spotted in Jilin
- Corsac foxes play in snow in N China's Inner Mongolia
- Fox face appears on desert
- Footage of red fox foraging in snow captured in SW China
- Tibetan fox pictured after snow in Jiuquan, Gansu
- Camera captures Tibetan fox’s ‘smile’
- China’s overseas anti-corruption efforts net 634 fugitives
- Pure love: Chinese 'little prince' and his fox
- 'Zootopia' foxes make better movie characters than pets
- Fantastic Mr Fox! Photographer captures the incredible moment a silent hunter nosedives into the snow to catch its prey
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.