Red fox spotted in Jilin
(Ecns.cn) 09:18, March 28, 2023
A red fox is captured on camera at Boluohu National Nature Reserve in northeast China's Jilin Province. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Lengbing)
In recent years, the number of red foxes at Boluohu National Nature Reserve has increased to more than 100 now due to the strengthened ecological protection.
