Red fox spotted in Jilin

Ecns.cn) 09:18, March 28, 2023

A red fox is captured on camera at Boluohu National Nature Reserve in northeast China's Jilin Province. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Lengbing)

In recent years, the number of red foxes at Boluohu National Nature Reserve has increased to more than 100 now due to the strengthened ecological protection.

