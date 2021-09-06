Footage of red fox foraging in snow captured in SW China
An infrared camera at a nature reserve in southwest China’s Sichuan province has captured images of a red fox foraging for food in the snow.
Photo taken by an infrared camera at the end of 2020 shows a red fox foraging for food in the snow in the Wanglang National Nature Reserve, Pingwu county, Mianyang city of southwest China’s Sichuan province. (Photo/Chengdu.cn)
The footage shows the animal sniffing at rock cracks and searching for food with its paws.
After taking memory cards out of the infrared camera set up in the Wanglang National Nature Reserve in Pingwu county, Mianyang city of the province, staff members at the nature reserve recently found images and video clips of the wild animal that were captured at the end of last year.
Red foxes have a good sense of hearing and smell, and are very agile, usually moving about alone at night.
Footage of other wild animals such as marmots was also captured by the infrared camera.
