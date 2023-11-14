Home>>
Echoes of Qiuci: A timeless legacy along the Silk Road
(People's Daily App) 15:26, November 14, 2023
On the southern foot of the Tianshan Mountains, a kingdom called Qiuci once thrived, which played a significant role in the prosperity of the Silk Road during the Tang Dynasty. Over more than a millennium, the passage of time has turned Qiuci into a name found within the pages of history books. However, Qiuci's remarkably well-preserved music and dance traditions continue to be cherished by the people residing in Aksu, located in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of Northwest China.
