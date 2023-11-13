Home>>
Spectacular bird's-eye view of autumn in NW China
(People's Daily App) 15:38, November 13, 2023
The most beautiful season came to Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in October. Click on this video to enjoy a breathtaking scene along the Tekes River in Zhaosu county in Ili Kazakh autonomous prefecture.
(Video source: Shijie App-Wang Hanbing)
