Pic story: cotton farmer in Bax Mali Village, Xinjiang

Xinhua) 09:05, November 10, 2023

Arkin Reyim checks a cotton-picking machine in his field in Bax Mali Village of Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Late autumn witnesses the harvest season of the vast cotton fields in Yuli County. Arkin Reyim, a cotton farmer, stood next to his cotton field, observing a cotton-picking machine humming.

Xinjiang is well-suited for growing cotton thanks to its unique natural conditions. It has become a significant hub for producing commodity cotton in the country. In recent years, the local government has made efforts to promote intensive cotton farming and increase the adoption of cotton harvesting machines. As a result, the mechanization rate for cotton planting and harvesting in Xinjiang has reached 94 percent.

This is the busiest time of the year for Arkin Reyim. A cotton-picking machine operates in over 300 mu (20 hectares) of cotton fields and automatically bundles cotton into rolls, each weighing about 2 tons.

"Last year, I planted over 400 mu (approximately 26.67 hectares) of cotton, and this year I planted over 300 mu. Since I can't invest all of my money into cotton, I am also engaged in breeding. By the end of the year, I intend to purchase some top-quality sheep from my hometown. Moreover, I am planning to explore farm stays next year," Erken said.

After several days, the picking machine finally harvested all the cotton. Arkin Reyim selected a day when he saw a favorable price and sold the cotton to a processing plant.

While driving home, the setting sun illuminated Arkin Reyim's smiling face, filling his eyes with a newfound sense of confidence and hope.

Arkin Reyim watches as a cotton-picking machine advances in his field in Bax Mali Village of Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Arkin Reyim has dinner with his family members at home in Bax Mali Village of Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Arkin Reyim checks his cows in Bax Mali Village of Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Arkin Reyim smiles before he leaves a cotton processing plant by car in Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

This aerial photo shows Arkin Reyim checking corn storage in Bax Mali Village of Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 24, 2023. (Photo by Li Fei/Xinhua)

Arkin Reyim talks with his wife at home in Bax Mali Village of Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 1, 2023 shows packed cotton at a processing plant in Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Arkin Reyim feeds his sheep in Bax Mali Village of Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

This aerial photo shows a cotton-picking machine at work in Arkin Reyim's field in Bax Mali Village of Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 24, 2023. (Photo by Li Fei/Xinhua)

Arkin Reyim checks cotton in Bax Mali Village of Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

This aerial photo shows a cotton-picking machine at work in a field in Bax Mali Village of Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

This aerial photo shows a cotton-picking machine packing cotton in a field in Bax Mali Village of Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Arkin Reyim checks a cotton-picking machine in his field in Bax Mali Village of Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Arkin Reyim looks on as a worker checks the humidity of his cotton outside a processing plant in Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Arkin Reyim walks past packed cotton at a processing plant in Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Arkin Reyim checks fodder in Bax Mali Village of Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Arkin Reyim makes a phone call to book a cotton-picking machine at home in Bax Mali Village of Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Arkin Reyim checks his sheep in Bax Mali Village of Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

This aerial photo shows cotton fields in Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

This aerial photo shows a cotton-picking machine at work in Arkin Reyim's field in Bax Mali Village of Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

This aerial photo shows Arkin Reyim checking corn fodder storage in Bax Mali Village of Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 24, 2023. (Photo by Li Fei/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 1, 2023 shows packed cotton at a processing plant in Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

This aerial photo shows a cotton-picking machine at work in a field in Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

This aerial photo shows a cotton-picking machine at work in a field in Bax Mali Village of Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 24, 2023. (Photo by Li Fei/Xinhua)

Arkin Reyim checks cotton growth in Bax Mali Village of Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Arkin Reyim checks cotton growth in Bax Mali Village of Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

