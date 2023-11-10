Performances show tourists splendor of ancient Silk Road at Yotkan cultural scenic spot, NW China

Xinhua) 09:41, November 10, 2023

Tourists dance with artists at the Yotkan cultural scenic spot in Hotan County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 7, 2023. The Yotkan cultural scenic spot is a small town featuring unique attraction that integrates culture, tourism, commerce and leisure. Performances elaborating its historical events are provided to tourists every night, allowing them to be immersed in the splendor of the ancient Silk Road. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

Artists perform at the Yotkan cultural scenic spot in Hotan County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 7, 2023. The Yotkan cultural scenic spot is a small town featuring unique attraction that integrates culture, tourism, commerce and leisure. Performances elaborating its historical events are provided to tourists every night, allowing them to be immersed in the splendor of the ancient Silk Road. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

Artists perform at the Yotkan cultural scenic spot in Hotan County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 7, 2023. The Yotkan cultural scenic spot is a small town featuring unique attraction that integrates culture, tourism, commerce and leisure. Performances elaborating its historical events are provided to tourists every night, allowing them to be immersed in the splendor of the ancient Silk Road. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

Tourists watch performances at the Yotkan cultural scenic spot in Hotan County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 7, 2023. The Yotkan cultural scenic spot is a small town featuring unique attraction that integrates culture, tourism, commerce and leisure. Performances elaborating its historical events are provided to tourists every night, allowing them to be immersed in the splendor of the ancient Silk Road. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

Artists perform at the Yotkan cultural scenic spot in Hotan County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 7, 2023. The Yotkan cultural scenic spot is a small town featuring unique attraction that integrates culture, tourism, commerce and leisure. Performances elaborating its historical events are provided to tourists every night, allowing them to be immersed in the splendor of the ancient Silk Road. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

A man performs fire-breathing at the Yotkan cultural scenic spot in Hotan County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 7, 2023. The Yotkan cultural scenic spot is a small town featuring unique attraction that integrates culture, tourism, commerce and leisure. Performances elaborating its historical events are provided to tourists every night, allowing them to be immersed in the splendor of the ancient Silk Road. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)