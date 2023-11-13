We Are China

Xinjiang's Kashgar witnesses rapid development as gateway for opening up

Xinhua) 08:26, November 13, 2023

This photo taken on Nov. 11, 2023 shows the unveiling ceremony of Kashgar Area of China (Xinjiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

The Kashgar Prefecture, which enjoys unique geographical advantages, serves as a gateway for opening up, connecting China with Central Asia, South Asia, West Asia and Europe.

Through favorable policies, improved infrastructure, and the promotion of cross-border exchanges, the prefecture has witnessed rapid development. In the first three quarters of this year, total import and export value in the prefecture reached over 60 billion yuan (about 8.23 billion U.S. dollars), an increase of 89.7 percent year on year, according to the customs data.

Trucks drive into the Karasu port of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 6, 2023 shows the Khunjerab Pass in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Customs officers check vehicles to be exported in the comprehensive bonded zone in Kashgar Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 7, 2023 shows the Irkeshtam port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A police officer processes border inspection for travelers at the Khunjerab Pass in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 6, 2023 shows the Karasu port of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 7, 2023 shows trucks entering the Irkeshtam port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 8, 2023 shows a construction site of a section of the G315 highway linking Tuopa Village and the Torugart port, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Imported coal from Kyrgyzstan is unloaded at the Irkeshtam port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A Pakistani merchant introduces commodities that he imported through the Khunjerab Pass in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A traveler goes through border inspection at the Khunjerab Pass in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 8, 2023 shows the Torugart port of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A truck drives at the Irkeshtam port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 8, 2023 shows trucks parking at the Torugart port of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Staff members check the credentials of a vehicle driving outbound at the Irkeshtam port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A traveler walks towards the border inspection hall of the Khunjerab Pass in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

