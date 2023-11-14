China seeks public input on telecom, online fraud penalties

BEIJING, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Public Security said on Monday it is seeking public opinion on a draft of the "joint punishment measures for telecom and internet fraud and related crimes" in order to implement the anti-telecom and online fraud law.

The draft includes 19 articles covering six aspects, namely punishment principles, punishment targets, punishment measures, punishment categories, punishment procedures, as well as appeal and verification.

It clearly defines the scope of punishment for individuals and organizations, and specifies measures for financial and telecommunications network penalties and other penalties.

According to the draft, penalties are graded based on the gravity of the offenses committed.

The draft standardizes procedures for reviewing and determining penalties, as well as the duration and notification of punishment. It also specifies the procedures and time limits for appeal, acceptance, verification, feedback, and relief of punishment.

According to the ministry, the draft strictly follows the anti-telecom and online fraud law to determine the scope and criteria for punishment, and lists specific behaviors that are subject to punishment.

