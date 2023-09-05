269 suspects apprehended in China-Myanmar joint operation against telecom fraud

Xinhua) September 05, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- In a joint operation against telecom fraud by Chinese police and local law enforcement force in Myanmar, a total of 11 dens in northern Myanmar have been busted, with 269 suspects detained, the Ministry of Public Security said Tuesday.

Of the 269 suspects, 186 are Chinese nationals, and they have been handed over to the Chinese side.

The ministry vowed to further intensify the crackdown on such illegal activities to safeguard the safety of people's lives and property.

