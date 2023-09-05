Home>>
269 suspects apprehended in China-Myanmar joint operation against telecom fraud
(Xinhua) 16:29, September 05, 2023
BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- In a joint operation against telecom fraud by Chinese police and local law enforcement force in Myanmar, a total of 11 dens in northern Myanmar have been busted, with 269 suspects detained, the Ministry of Public Security said Tuesday.
Of the 269 suspects, 186 are Chinese nationals, and they have been handed over to the Chinese side.
The ministry vowed to further intensify the crackdown on such illegal activities to safeguard the safety of people's lives and property.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Joint patrol with neighboring countries necessary and crucial in cracking down on cross-border telecom fraud: Chinese experts
- Chinese police bust over 600 dens in GOIP services for telecom fraud
- China passes new law to fight telecom, online fraud
- Telecom fraud cases in China decrease for 9th consecutive month
- Telecom fraud cases in China decrease for 9th consecutive month
- Chinese police arrest 1,400 involved in telecom fraud
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.