Telecom fraud cases in China decrease for 9th consecutive month

Xinhua) 08:38, April 15, 2022

BEIJING, April 14 (Xinhua) -- The number of telecom fraud cases in China has declined for nine consecutive months starting June 2021, thanks to China's intensified crackdown on such crimes, showed official figures unveiled Thursday.

Over the past year, a total of 394,000 criminal cases involving telecom fraud have been investigated nationwide and 634,000 criminal suspects have been arrested, marking a year-on-year increase of 28.5 percent and 76.6 percent, respectively, said Du Hangwei, deputy minister of public security.

In the last 12 months, authorities in China have busted 12,000 groups for illegal border crossing and arrested 51,000 suspects for involvement in human smuggling, according to official figures.

The Ministry of Public Security and other relevant authorities have sustained strong momentum in its combating of wire and cyber fraud.

The Cyberspace Administration of China has investigated and shut down 878,000 websites involved in fraudulent activities this year.

Throughout last year, China's procuratorial organs stepped up their efforts to plug the loopholes in SIM card and bank card usage, as well as industry and personal information management, in a bid to forestall relevant fraudulent activities at their roots, according to China's Supreme People's Procuratorate.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)