China cracks 185,000 telecoms, online fraud cases in 2021

Xinhua) 09:16, August 26, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese public security organs have cracked 185,000 cases related to telecoms and online fraud and arrested 247,000 suspects from January to July, the Ministry of Public Security announced Wednesday.

The number of telecoms and online fraud cases fell for two consecutive months in June and July compared with the same period last year, said the ministry.

By the end of June, Chinese police had also arrested 36,000 suspects in 20,000 criminal cases related to food, drugs, the environment, and intellectual property rights, the ministry said.

Over 3,000 missing or abducted children, including adults who had gone missing or were kidnapped as children, were rescued during a nationwide campaign launched in January, the ministry added.

