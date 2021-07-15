Chinese police capture 20 suspects involved in telecom, internet fraud cases

Xinhua) 16:37, July 15, 2021

TAIYUAN, July 15 (Xinhua) -- Police in the city of Lyuliang, north China's Shanxi Province, have busted a telecom and internet fraud ring involving more than 100 cases, nabbing 20 suspects, local police said Thursday.

On May 9, local police received a report from a victim surnamed Wu, who was defrauded of 1.3 million yuan (about 201,058 U.S. dollars) in three days. Subsequently, the police set up a task force in a timely manner.

The gang has been involved in more than 100 cases of telecom and online fraud, money laundering and illegal transactions of SIM cards and bank cards, said the police.

From May 14 to July 5, the police raided several of the gang's dens located in various provincial-level regions including Shandong, Hubei, Hunan and Inner Mongolia, detaining 20 suspects.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

