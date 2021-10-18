China to roll out specific law to curb telecom fraud

Xinhua) 14:06, October 18, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- China will roll out a law designed specifically to curb telecom and internet fraud, said a spokesperson from the National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature.

At a Monday press conference, Zang Tiewei, spokesperson for the Legislative Affairs Commission of the NPC Standing Committee, told the media that the draft law will be submitted to the upcoming session of the NPC Standing Committee for review.

The draft law seeks to develop technological countermeasures against related criminal activities, and enhance the existing basic management systems of telecom and Internet of Things services, as well as those of financial and online accounts, said Zang.

In addition, it also proposes establishing an comprehensive system to monitor and detect illegal activities and imposing harsher penalties.

The new session of the NPC Standing Committee will begin on Tuesday.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)