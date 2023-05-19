Chinese police bust over 600 dens in GOIP services for telecom fraud

Xinhua) 13:14, May 19, 2023

BEIJING, May 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese police have busted over 600 criminal dens where criminal gangs provided GOIP calling services for telecom and online fraud in a recent campaign on the issue, according to the Ministry of Public Security on Thursday.

Over 4,590 sets of GOIP equipment, including mobile phones and computers, were confiscated during the campaign in 31 provincial-level regions.

The police have found out that more and more overseas fraud gangs had lured residents on the Chinese mainland with high rewards and organized them to set up GOIP devices using mobile phones and audio wires, which allowed them to manipulate mobile phones and make fraudulent telephone calls, according to the ministry.

Public security organs will continue to take strong action against telecom and online fraud and related crimes to protect the safety of the people's property and their legitimate rights and interests, the ministry said, asking the public to improve their awareness of such crimes.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)