Chinese authorities enhance collaboration in trans-border telecom fraud investigations

Xinhua) 15:12, September 12, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- China's prosecution and public security authorities have intensified collaborative efforts to crack down on trans-border telecom fraud, placing the investigations of five major cases under joint oversight.

This move follows prior cooperation between the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) and the Ministry of Public Security in overseeing eight significant trans-border telecom fraud cases, the SPP said Tuesday.

According to the SPP, the current five cases, which were registered in China's Fujian, Chongqing, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, and Sichuan, encompass a range of criminal activities.

These activities include organizing domestic individuals to participate in fraudulent activities abroad by illicitly crossing borders, as well as engaging in severe violent crimes such as unlawful detention and intentional injury.

The authorities have pledged stringent crackdowns on criminals living abroad, particularly those who provide assistance in illegal border crossings, money laundering, the establishment of GOIP devices, and the gathering of citizens' personal information, the SPP stated.

Additionally, joint efforts to enhance asset recovery and loss prevention will be strengthened, the SPP added.

In a solemn warning, the authorities urged criminals staying abroad to take no chance in trying to evade punishment but to return to China to turn themselves in as soon as possible.

