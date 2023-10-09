Another 706 telecom scam suspects from northern Myanmar handed over to China

BEIJING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- In an ongoing crackdown on telecom fraud originating from northern Myanmar and affecting Chinese citizens, 706 more suspects have been transferred from Myanmar to Chinese custody, the Ministry of Public Security announced Monday.

The suspects, including 26 fugitives, were handed over to public security authorities in the cities of Lincang and Pu'er of southwest China's border province of Yunnan between Sept. 25 and Oct. 7.

Chinese authorities have pledged to thoroughly investigate the suspects' criminal activities and crack down on telecom fraud with strict adherence to the law. They also plan to delve into related domestic crimes in order to ensure a comprehensive crackdown throughout the entire chain of criminal activities.

The number of telecom fraud cases has declined significantly in recent months, with a total of 2,317 suspects to date captured and transferred to China from Myanmar, according to the ministry.

Public security authorities have vowed to continue their efforts to crack down on telecom fraud and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of the people.

