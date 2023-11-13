Qinghai's lamian noodle industry flourishes, expands global presence

Lamian noodles, a favorite Chinese fast food, are popular among local and international diners. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

Lamian noodles are not just a specialty of northwest China; they also embody a rich cultural heritage.

Lamian noodles, a specialty cuisine in Haidong city, northwest China's Qinghai Province, made an early entry into the national market and are now widely distributed. After nearly 40 years of development, Haidong's lamian noodles have become a popular fast food among all ages and are enjoyed throughout the country.

The lamian noodle industry has enriched dining tables nationwide and has become a distinguished brand and characteristic local product of Qinghai, providing substantial benefits to the people of Haidong.

With the advent of China's reform and opening-up policy, farmers of the Hui ethnic group from two townships in Haidong showed a remarkable pioneering spirit. They were the first to leave their rural communities and embrace urban life, embarking on an entrepreneurial path to become the first generation of Qinghai lamian noodle makers.

In the early days of their entrepreneurship, these lamian noodle makers embarked on a journey that took them from their hometowns to various regions, including Guangdong Province in southern China, provinces in northeast China, Fujian Province in southeast China, and Hubei Province in central China.

Supported by their families and neighbors, they journeyed across the Yangtze and Yellow rivers, creating a unique and beneficial industrial development path. Their efforts facilitated poverty reduction and generated prosperity.

Photo shows a Qinghai lamian noodle restaurant in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Qinghai Daily/Tan Mei)

With government guidance and assistance, a lamian noodle industry chain has been formed, centered on restaurant operations with lamian noodles as the main product. This chain has also given rise to related sectors, including restaurant labor, transfer intermediary services, and livestock transportation.

Data shows that Haidong lamian noodle entrepreneurs have a significant presence in 337 cities across China, with more than 35,000 lamian noodle restaurants, about half of all such restaurants in the country.

In addition, more than 140 Lamian noodle entrepreneurs and local brands are engaging in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), having opened over 40 Lamian noodle restaurants in 17 countries, including Malaysia, Russia, and South Korea.

The "lamian noodle economy" extends beyond the sale of noodles; it has spurred growth in related industries and facilitated the distribution of Qinghai's specialty products nationwide.

The expansion of Qinghai's lamian noodle industry has promoted the integrated development of the province's primary, secondary, and tertiary sectors. It has acted as a catalyst for more than 20 industries, including cattle and sheep farming, e-commerce platforms, and warehousing and logistics. As a result, a comprehensive lamian noodle industry chain has been established.

Furthermore, it has enabled the sale of various agricultural and sideline products across the country. These products include beef from Shandong and Henan provinces in eastern and central China, respectively; tomato sauce from Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in the northwest; chicken essence from Gansu Province; chili powder from Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region; and spices from Yunnan Province in the southwest.

Photo shows a Qinghai lamian noodle restaurant in Uzbekistan. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

In recent years, local lamian noodle makers have introduced the concept of a "three-in-one" sample store, which functions not only as a lamian noodle restaurant but also as a showcase for Qinghai's specialty products and its breathtaking natural scenery.

"Every lamian noodle restaurant serves as a platform to showcase the beauty of Qinghai," said Ma Liping, head of the Qinghai Lamian Noodle Industry Association.

Most lamian noodle makers agree that the secret to opening a successful lamian noodle restaurant lies in the quality of the soup.

Han Yuliang, an entrepreneur with 78 lamian noodle restaurants under his belt, ingeniously transformed soup ingredients into convenient seasoning packets. Han's factory sells cooking oil and seasonings, commonly used to cook lamian noodles, to restaurants in Shanghai.

What began as a small business has now evolved into a comprehensive industry network, constantly adapting to meet new demands.

In 2023, a lamian noodle central kitchen for ingredient research and development and production began operations in Qinghai. Furthermore, the construction of a lamian noodle industry park in Hualong Hui Autonomous County is nearing completion.

On Oct. 4, 2023, Qinghai unveiled a strategic framework designed to enhance the high-quality development of the lamian noodle industry. The framework provides specific measures to be taken in various areas, such as establishing provincial-level lamian noodle industry parks, cultivating and strengthening Qinghai lamian noodle industry brands, promoting integrated development within the industry, and accelerating talent cultivation.

