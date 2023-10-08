Home>>
In pics: picturesque autumn scenery at Qunjia National Forest Park in NW China's Qinghai
(People's Daily Online) 09:11, October 08, 2023
|Photo shows a breathtaking autumn view of the Qunjia National Forest Park in Huangzhong district of Xining, capital city of northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Liping)
In October, the Qunjia National Forest Park in Huangzhong district of Xining, capital city of northwest China's Qinghai Province offers breathtaking autumn views.
The bright-colored forests at the nation forest park constitute such a beautiful sight as if nature has inadvertently knocked over the palette and sprinkled colors over the land.
