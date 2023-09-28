Local government endeavors to extend free preschool education to pasturing areas in Qumarleb County, NW China

Xinhua) 16:42, September 28, 2023

Kids walk out of their classroom for outdoor activities at a kindergarten in Qumarleb County of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Sept. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

Qumarleb County is located in the source region of the Yellow River, with an average altitude of over 4,500 meters. Children here lead a nomadic life with their families on expansive grasslands far from county seats and towns.

Through years of efforts by local government, free preschool education has been extended to pasturing areas. Just around their home, children have chance to be taught by kindergarten teachers from town seats.

Since 2022, 15 kindergartens with heating and illumination equipment powered by photovoltaic systems have been built in Qumarleb County by CHN Energy. Up to now, more than 700 children in distant pasturing areas have been recruited to these kindergartens near their living places.

Ngodrup Norwo (3rd L) and other kids sing songs outside their classroom of a kindergarten in Qumarleb County of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Sept. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

Pusum Dongdrup walks to his classroom at a kindergarten in Qumarleb County of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Sept. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

Tsering Dradul (2nd R), the deputy principal of a kindergarten, interacts with a boy at the kindergarten in Qumarleb County of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Sept. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

Tsering Dradul (3rd L), the deputy principal of a kindergarten, prepares lunch for children at a kindergarten in Qumarleb County of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Sept. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

Tsering Dradul, the deputy principal of a kindergarten, instructs children in class at the kindergarten in Qumarleb County of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Sept. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Fangfang)

A girl says goodbye to her teacher after school at a kindergarten in Qumarleb County of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Sept. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

Tenzin Pasang (1st R) prepares to have lunch at a kindergarten in Qumarleb County of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Sept. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

Sonam Drolma (R) is in class at a kindergarten in Qumarleb County of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Sept. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

Pusum Dongdrup (2nd L) plays with other kids in a classroom at a kindergarten in Qumarleb County of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Sept. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Fangfang)

Tenzin Pasang (L) plays with other kids in a classroom at a kindergarten in Qumarleb County of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Sept. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 14, 2023 shows a kindergarten in Qumarleb County of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Han Fangfang)

