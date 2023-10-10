Population of endangered Przewalski's gazelle continues to grow in NW China's Qinghai
Photo shows Przewalski's gazelles, an endangered species, in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo courtesy of the administration bureau of the Qinghai Lake National Nature Reserve)
The population of Przewalski's gazelle, an endangered species, has been on the rise in northwest China's Qinghai Province. By 2022, the average annual population of the species had surpassed 3,400.
The Przewalski's gazelle is a national first-class protected animal in China. It is currently only present in areas around Qinghai Lake in Qinghai Province.
Photo shows a Przewalski's gazelle, an endangered species, in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo courtesy of the administration bureau of the Qinghai Lake National Nature Reserve)
Photo shows a Przewalski's gazelle, an endangered species, in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo courtesy of the administration bureau of the Qinghai Lake National Nature Reserve)
