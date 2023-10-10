Population of endangered Przewalski's gazelle continues to grow in NW China's Qinghai

People's Daily Online) 09:16, October 10, 2023

Photo shows Przewalski's gazelles, an endangered species, in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo courtesy of the administration bureau of the Qinghai Lake National Nature Reserve)

The population of Przewalski's gazelle, an endangered species, has been on the rise in northwest China's Qinghai Province. By 2022, the average annual population of the species had surpassed 3,400.

The Przewalski's gazelle is a national first-class protected animal in China. It is currently only present in areas around Qinghai Lake in Qinghai Province.

