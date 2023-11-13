China achieves one-two finish in men's individual at Trampoline Worlds

November 13, 2023

LONDON, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- Yan Langyu and Wang Zisai achieved a one-two finish for China in the men's individual event at the Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships on Sunday.

The final day of competition in Birmingham saw a close contest, with Yan narrowly outscoring Wang by 0.01 point to secure his second world title. Yan's winning score was 60.690 points, just 0.05 points ahead of Japan's Ryusei Nishioka, who finished third.

In the women's individual event, 32-year-old Bryony Page from Britain claimed the title with a score of 56.680 points. She was closely followed by China's Olympic champion Zhu Xueying, who finished with a 0.22-point margin. Jessica Stevens of the United States earned the bronze with 55.740 points, marking her first medal at the world championships.

China, Brazil, Canada, the United States, and Britain have all secured quota berths for the women's event at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. For the men's event, China, Britain, Austria, Japan, and Portugal have earned their Olympic spots.

A total of 32 trampoline gymnasts will vie for glory at Paris 2024 across two events. The upcoming 2024 World Cups in Baku and Cottbus will provide further opportunities for athletes to qualify for the Olympic Games.

