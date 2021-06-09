China announces trampoline squad for Tokyo Olympics

Xinhua) 15:30, June 09, 2021

BEIJING, June 9 (Xinhua) -- London Olympic Champion Dong Dong is confirmed as one of the participants representing China in Tokyo 2020 men's trampoline event, as the country's gymnastics governing body announced the Tokyo-bound squad.

Dong thus becomes the only trampoline athlete who will compete on the Olympic stage four times in a row.

Dong's Olympic journey started in Beijing 2008, where he claimed 3rd place in trampoline men's singles. He was later crowned champion in the 2012 London Games, followed by a silver medal in Rio 2016.

The 32-year-old earlier told the press that he wishes to draw a successful conclusion for his career with an Olympic gold medal in Tokyo.

Trampoline China members for Tokyo 2020 are selected based on individual total points gained during the Olympic qualifiers, according to the Chinese gymnastics administrative center.

For the men's team, Gao Lei, four-time World Championship winner qualified with 1,555 points on the top; Dong Dong came in 2nd place with 908 points. Yan Langyu and Wang Xiaoying were named as the reserves.

In the women's draw, Liu Lingling and Zhu Xueying secured spots to Tokyo 2020 with 1,823 and 1,713 points, respectively, while Lin Qianqi and Huang Yanfei will join the team as substitutes.

The Olympic women's and men's trampoline competitions are set to take place on July 30 and July 31 at the Ariake Gymnastics Center.

