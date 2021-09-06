Jiangsu, Shanxi bag golds in trampoline at China's National Games

Xinhua) 09:30, September 06, 2021

Wang Xiaoyin of Jiangsu competes in the trampoline men's team final at China's 14th National Games in Xi'an, Shaanxi province on Sept. 5, 2021. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Jiangsu and Shanxi took men's and women's team gold in trampoline respectively at China's 14th National Games.

XI'AN, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- Zhang Xinxin helped Shanxi take the women's team trampoline gold, while Jiangsu edged Shanxi to claim the men's team title at China's National Games here on Sunday.

In the women's final, the Shanxi team, who ranked only eighth in the qualification, edged Zhejiang by 0.035 points to win the event with 162.930 points.

"One of our teammates got injured before the start of the qualification, it was Zhang who came forward to shoulder the task for the event, and she made it!" said Tian Shufan, coach of Shanxi women's team.

"This medal is a hard-earned one. The victory came from everyone's stable performance," added Tian.

Olympic silver medalist Liu Lingling of Fujian got the highest point (56.455) in Sunday's event, but Fujian had to settle for a fifth finish due to mistakes made by two other young gymnasts.

Liu Lingling of Fujian competes in the women's team qualification at China's 14th National Games in Xi'an, Shaanxi province on Sept. 4, 2021. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

In the men's field, Jiangsu climbed to the top of the podium after scoring 178.105 points. Shanxi finished second and Shandong came third.

"We were fully prepared for the event, so every one of us can keep concentrated and get over nervousness on the field," Wang Xiaoyin of the Jiangsu team told Xinhua.

The men's and women's singles finals will take place on Monday.

