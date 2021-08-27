China's National Games Village welcomes first villagers

Xinhua) 17:17, August 27, 2021

XI'AN, China, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- The 14th National Games Village opened and welcomed its first batch of villagers on Friday in Xi'an, capital city of northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

At 10 a.m., two residents checked into the village after an opening ceremony as around 200 residents are going to arrive at the village on Friday.

"Measures in epidemic prevention, catering, security, traffic and culture promotion have been taken and we hope villagers can feel the hospitality of Xi'an," said Yang Yi, deputy chief of the village. "We hope the village will become a real home for athletes, technical officials and journalists during the games, where they can boost exchanges and friendship."

The village is adjacent to the Xi'an Olympic Sports Center, the main venue of the games, and divided into three parts for the uses of athletes, technical officials and the media. Covering a total area of about 453,000 square meters, the whole village has 55 buildings, which house more than 12,000 beds in 2,975 suites.

Built with environmentally friendly materials, the village has full 5G coverage. Apart from services such as accommodation, catering, commerce, medical care and leisure, the village also has an intangible cultural heritage exhibition hall to promote the profound culture of the ancient city.

The 14th National Games will run from September 15 to 27 in Shaanxi Province.

