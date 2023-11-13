American aircraft manufacturer Ampaire gives visitors sneak peak of low-altitude green air travel at 6th CIIE

People's Daily Online) 14:11, November 13, 2023

California-based electric aircraft manufacturer Ampaire, in collaboration with Chinese startup Vertaxi, showcased four high-performance green aircraft at the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE), giving visitors a glimpse into a future of accessible and sustainable air transportation.

Photo shows Eco Caravan, a nine-seater hybrid aircraft developed by California-based electric aircraft manufacturer Ampaire. (Photo courtesy of Ampaire)

Ampaire displayed a model of its first flagship product, Eco Caravan, at a scale of 1:10. The prototype of the nine-seater hybrid plane completed its first flight in November last year, making Eco Caravan the world's largest hybrid fixed-wing aircraft to make a successful maiden flight, according to a staff member at the exhibition booth of Ampaire and Vertaxi.

Powered by Ampaire's self-developed AMP-570 hybrid-electric propulsion system, Eco Caravan has a payload of 1.3 tonnes and range of 1,280 kilometers. It is currently undergoing certification.

Vertaxi revealed the first of its 2-tonne Matrix 1 (M1) electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft publicly for the very first time. As the only exhibit with wings in the automobile exhibition area, the aircraft drew wide attention.

"If cars are a two-dimensional (2D) means of transportation, this little plane is a 3D means of transportation," said Xie Ling, founder and CEO of Vertaxi.

"It was only noticed by industry insiders before. Now the CIIE has brought a lot of public attention to the plane. People are lining up to see it every day," Xie told People's Daily Online.

Photo shows a 2-tonne Matrix 1 (M1) electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft developed by Chinese startup Vertaxi. (People's Daily Online/Wang Chu)

With a capacity of 500 kilograms, the M1 aircraft can carry five people. It is designed to mainly satisfy the needs for intra-city and inter-city air travel, reducing 2-3 hour drives to about 30 minutes, according to Xie.

On November 6, Vertaxi, Ampaire, and China's Longhao Airlines signed an agreement on intentional orders at the sixth CIIE. The agreement includes intentional orders for 230 million yuan ($31.57 million) worth of products, covering 15 fully domestically-produced M1, five M1H hybrid variants jointly developed by Vertaxi and Ampaire, repair and maintenance equipment, and training services.

"This is our first time taking part in the CIIE. We're grateful to this great platform for offering us an opportunity to cooperate with more outstanding companies like Vertaxi and Longhao Airlines," said Pan Xu, representative of Ampaire's China operations.

Representatives of Chinese startup Vertaxi, American aircraft manufacturer Ampaire, and China's Longhao Airlines pose for a photo after signing an agreement at the sixth China International Import Expo. (Photo courtesy of the interviewees)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)