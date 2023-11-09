Petcurean targets expanded footprint in Chinese market at 6th CIIE

People's Daily Online) 11:31, November 09, 2023

Petcurean is striving for a more robust presence in the Chinese market through the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE).

"We are a new friend of CIIE. Our goal is to utilize this impressive platform to better display Petcurean's offerings, and we are hopeful that pet owners will embrace our products," said Harry Yu, general manager of Petcurean China, during the ongoing expo in Shanghai.

The Canadian high-end pet nutrition brand is marking its CIIE debut by showcasing its popular lines of dog and cat food.

Photo shows the booth of Petcurean, which is participating in the China International Import Expo for the first time. (People's Daily Online/Wang Chu)

"The pet market in China has grown rapidly over the past decade-plus, with consumers now demanding higher-quality ingredients and nutritional content in pet food," said Yu.

"The CIIE provides an excellent platform for us to promote our brand and broaden our network within the industry. It offers new market opportunities and promising prospects for development," he added.

Petcurean, one of Canada's top three pet food companies, upholds strict health, safety, and quality standards for its suppliers. The company develops, produces, and packages its products in Canada and the U.S. The ingredients in each formula comply with the pet food quality and safety standards of more than 30 countries and regions, including Canada, the U.S., and China.

Photo shows Harry Yu, general manager of Petcurean China. (People's Daily Online/Wang Chu)

A popular brand presented by Petcurean at the CIIE emphasizes the concept of "healthy feeding" and prioritizes the nutritional balance of pet food. Developed by pet nutrition experts, it offers tailored feeding solutions for various pet conditions, including nutritional imbalances, skin issues, sensitivities, and meat preferences.

Harry Yu, general manager of Petcurean China, introduces his company’s products to visitors at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE). (People's Daily Online/Wang Chu)

In 2022, Petcurean began localization efforts by partnering with Chinese industry associations and universities to foster talent development. The company has entered into agreements with three Chinese companies to collaborate on omnichannel sales and promotions within the Chinese market, covering both online and offline channels.

Petcurean is committed to building a robust presence in China, growing with the local pet industry, and providing improved services to Chinese consumers, according to Yu.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)